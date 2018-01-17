Mumbai: Five-hour block tomorrow between Ambivali and Asangaon stations, 54 locals to be cancelled 

The block will also affect mail express trains, which will see cancellation of four trains and diversion and rescheduling of 16 trains. The block will also affect mail express trains, which will see cancellation of four trains and diversion and rescheduling of 16 trains.

As many as 54 train services will be cancelled on Thursday due to a five-hour mega block between Ambivali and Asangaon stations, which could affect officegoers travelling on the Central Railway. Girders of the foot overbridge to be made by the Army will be launched at Ambivali railway station on Thursday.

The Army had demanded a mega block of train services on the day to launch the girders of the foot overbridge. While the railways had told them to carry out the work on Sunday, officials from the Army were against it claiming it would increase the time taken to construct the bridge.

“The down suburban train services for Titwala /Asangaon/Kasara leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) from 09.12 am to 1.30 pm and up suburban train services towards Mumbai area leaving Kasara/Asangaon/Titwala from 09.54 am to 3.02 pm will remain cancelled,” an official statement from the Central Railway said.

The block will also affect mail express trains, which will see cancellation of four trains and diversion and rescheduling of 16 trains. Passenger groups have complained that the block would cause inconvenience to commuters.

“Taking any other transport mode from Kasara station to reach CSMT is costly. I plan to work from home that day,” corporate professional Ashish Ahuja said. “It is not right to take a block because the authorities want to finish the work early. The convenience of many commuters is being put to stake with this,” Subhash Gupta, member, Rail Pravasi Sangh, said.

CR officials said arrangements will be made to ensure commuters are ferried to their destinations during the block.

The Army is expected to build three foot-overbridges at Elphin-stone Road, Currey Road and Ambivali. While the bridge at Ambivali station will be ready before January 31, the other bridges will be ready by February 15.

