Mumbai: Five held with demonetised bills worth Rs 1 crore

THE MULUND police Friday arrested five persons with nearly Rs 1 crore in demonetised currency. According to the police, they received a tip-off that currency in old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations were to be exchanged in the Dalmia estate area of Mulund. The police raided the spot and found five persons with the old notes Friday.

An officer said two of the five arrested are chartered accountants. They had lent money to a Chembur-based man who found it difficult to repay the loan. As an agreement, the person told them that he had Rs 1 crore in demonetised currency that he could give. “They were looking for someone to exchange the old currency with new notes when we arrested them,” an officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now