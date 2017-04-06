Mumbai: Five held for operating friendship club in guise of call centre, over 2,000 men cheated

After the arrest, the police raided three premises in Thane’s Ghodbunder Road where the friendship clubs were allegedly operating from. (Representational image) After the arrest, the police raided three premises in Thane’s Ghodbunder Road where the friendship clubs were allegedly operating from. (Representational image)

The cyber crime cell of the Mumbai Police arrested five persons this week for cheating at least 2,000 men by operating a friendship club in the guise of a call centre, claiming to help them meet women. The men were arrested in Mumbadevi, where they had come to meet a jeweller from whom they had been purchasing gold coins using the proceeds of the crime.

The police had recently received complaints from men who had paid to become members of the online friendship clubs, but were not introduced to any women.

“We received information of three websites, conducted surveillance and found that they were using paytm to transfer money to accounts belonging to a jeweller. The paytm accounts were being changed regularly after each transaction was being completed,” said Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shakib Kotavala (24), Sharif Afzal Khan (24), Arjun Kanojia (28), Kamal Vishwakarama (31) and Girish Jaiswal (33). They have been booked for cheating and transmitting obscene material through electronic mediums.

After the arrest, the police raided three premises in Thane’s Ghodbunder Road where the friendship clubs were allegedly operating from. Singh added that a call centre named ibiz.com operated from the location.

Individuals working at the premises said the call centre helped provide work to unemployed youth and collected all their personal information such as PAN and Aadhaar numbers, he said.

Using this data, the police said, the accused acquired over 300 SIM cards. The police also seized 37 cellphones, which they claim the accused used to operate several paytm accounts and send text messages publicising the friendship clubs.”

“The victims were asked to pay Rs 999 for registering with the clubs, but received no information later,” Singh said, adding that a significant portion of the money was being routed to the bank account of the jeweller to purchase gold coins.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now