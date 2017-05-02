Mumbai: Five differently abled swimmers among 800 participants to showcase talent

Five differently abled swimmers will showcase their scuba diving talents on May 6 and 7 at the Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul in Andheri, at the city’s first ‘underwater festival’. The pre-assigned divers hope their diving skills will help break the notion that scuba diving isn’t for everyone.

Earlier held in Pune, the underwater sports festival is being organised in Mumbai for the first time, and will host six events over two days. It will comprise three water sports — underwater hockey, beginner-level scuba diving and an underwater obstacle course.

Kshitij Mital, co-founder of FinKick Adventures, the event’s organiser, said they expect about 800 participants for the events, to be organised in the 50-metre Olympic-size pool.

Mittal said 16 instructors and 10 life guards will be deployed to ensure high levels of safety during the event. Every guard is to be assigned four participants each. On-call ambulances and fire safety measures will be arranged.

The underwater obstacle course is only for certified scuba divers, while the other events are open for participation to those who purchase the Rs 3,600-ticket.

Visitors will also be able to view an exhibit by NatGeo photography and attend sessions by instructors, conservationalists and researchers on subjects related to scuba diving and conservation of marine life.

