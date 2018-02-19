Dongri Home: Five boys escape children’s shelter by scaling ladder left unattended

Five boys escaped from a children’s shelter in Dongri on Saturday morning reportedly by scaling a ladder left behind near the compound wall by construction workers. The breakout is suspected to have taken place around 7.30 am, the police said. The boys, aged between 12 and 16 years, had been brought to the shelter home after being rescued by NGOs and the police.

The public works department was carrying out repairs on the premises. The police said that PWD workers left a ladder behind that was leaning against the compound wall on Friday. “The children took advantage that the ladder was lying unattended and used it to climb out,” said an official at Dongri police station.

The police have made a diary entry and are working with the remand home to locate the children. “It appears that the children were able to escape due to negligence by the PWD,” said a senior police official.

In October 2016, 10 children escaped a remand home in Matunga and three others ran away from a children’s home in Bhiwandi in August 2016 after attacking a security guard.

