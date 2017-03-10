Mumbai: Five arrested with demonetised notes likely to be booked under new Act

Photo for representational purpose. (File Photo) Photo for representational purpose. (File Photo)

IN WHAT is likely to be the first instance of the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017, being invoked in the city, the Mumbai Police is likely to book under the new rule five people arrested in two cases with fake currency with the face value of Rs 2.5 crore. The Act that makes holding, transfer and receiving of demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations a criminal offence was passed by Parliament last month. It came into effect from February 28, said a senior officer. While the police were until now handing over people found with demonetised notes to Income Tax officials, the accused would be fined five times the cash amount seized in demonetised currency or Rs 10,000, whichever is higher, on holding of more than 10 banned notes under the new law.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region) R D Shinde said, “This particular case falls under the purview of the new Act and we plan to invoke it. We will, however, still talk to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) once on Friday before invoking the Act in this case. It is likely to be the first such case in the city where the section would be invoked.” In one of the cases of note seizure, the Tardeo police received a tip off that two persons coming in a car would be exchanging demonetised currency for new notes. Senior inspector Sanjay Surve and assistant police inspector Suresh Mhaske formed a team and laid a trap near Haji Ali Thursday. “We found two people Sayar Mali (41), a Malad resident, and Jaimin Vora (34), a Borivli resident, in a four-wheeler carrying Rs 1.6 crore in demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes,” Surve said. An officer said they suspected the cash belonged to a jeweller in Khar, and the two men were to exchange it for new notes from a man in South Mumbai.

In another case, acting senior inspector Rajendra Sangle received a tip-off that three people were trying to exchange demonetised currency and would be coming to the Kalpak junction in Antop Hill area in a four-wheeler. “The team laid a trap and found three persons Rohit Pathak (23), Pravin Kamble (55) and Alwin Borde (27) in the vehicle with Rs 93 lakh in demonetised currency,” said DCP N Ambika. During interrogation, the three told the police that they had exchanged demonetised currency in the past too.

In both cases, the owner of old notes was to received around 45 per cent of the total amount he was exchanging. “We suspect that the persons exchanging the old currency in favour of new ones would try using avenues like getting it deposited through NRIs who were out of the country during the past few months and are allowed to deposit old notes. Our investigations are on,” added an officer.