Mumbai: Fireman injured while rescuing bird dies in hospital

A fireman, who had sustained serious burn injuries while rescuing a bird near Mumbai Central Railway Station, died during the course of treatment, a fire official said today.

Rajendra Bhojne of Byculla fire station died while undergoing treatment at the National Burns Centre in Airoli at 10:30 PM yesterday, the official said.

Bhojne and two other fire personnel — Sanjay Kalbhere and Dinesh Sabankar — were injured after they came in contact with the high tension cable of railway while rescuing a bird on December 10.

The trio, who had suffered varying degree of burns, were shifted to the National Burns Centre later, the police said.