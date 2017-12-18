12 dead in fire at a shop in Mumbai’s Sakinaka

rescue operation in Mumbai’s sakinaka where fire broke out at a farsan shop. rescue operation in Mumbai’s sakinaka where fire broke out at a farsan shop.

At least 12 people, mostly labourers, succumbed to burn injuries and suffocation after a major fire broke out in a farsan shop in Mumbai’s Sakinaka on Monday. According to Rajawadi hospital, all bodies were declared dead in arrival.

Initial reports from fire department stated the fire was confined to electric wiring and electric installation in the shop. There was a huge stock of eatables, furniture, sheets and raw material to make farsan. The fire was found limited to “ground floor structure in an area about 60×30 fts. The said structure had partly collapsed”, the fire department said.

Locals claimed that the fire erupted in the wee hours when labourers and locals inside the building were sleeping. Several did not get a chance to escape and died in the building itself.

At least three fire engines, four jumbo tankers were directed to Mahariya compound, Sakinaka. The 108 Ambulance service has been roped in to transport injured. The fire sparked at 4.17 am on Monday and BMC reached the spot at 4.34 am.

“The process of identification is on. Currently all bodies are of unknown persons,” a doctor in Rajawadi hospital said.

“On enquiry made with owner of galla, 10-15 people have been working inside galla, in which some people came out and remaining people might be trapped. Search is in progress,” a spokesperson for BMC said.

The fire department estimates that around 11 people are trapped under slabs of building.

