Mumbai: Fire breaks out in apartment basement, one person trapped

A view of the building. (Source: Express photo) A view of the building. (Source: Express photo)

A major fire broke out Friday in the basement of an apartment on Bellasis Road in Nagpada. Eight fire tenders and five jumbo tankers rushed to Zia Apartments after receiving a call at around 12.16 pm.

While most of the apartment residents have been evacuated, one person was stranded on the upper floors of the ground plus six-storey building. Rescue efforts are currently underway. The fire was confined to three godowns in the basement.

BMC officials said the fire was brought under control. (Source: Express photo) BMC officials said the fire was brought under control. (Source: Express photo)

The fire, which was graded as level 3, is now under control, BMC disaster management officials said. There are no reports of casualty so far.

At least eight fire tenders reached the spot. (Source: Express photo) At least eight fire tenders reached the spot. (Source: Express photo)

On Thursday, four persons including two children died after a fire broke inside a residential building in Moral. The level-two fire occurred at the Maimoon Manzil building in Marol.

The deceased have been identified as Tasneem Abbasi Kapasi (42), Moiz Abbasi Kapasi (10), Dawood Ali Kapasi (18) and Sakina Abbasi Kapasi (14). A

