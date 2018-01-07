Day after Cinevista Studio blaze, fire breaks out in Mumbai building

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot (ANI) Fire tenders were rushed to the spot (ANI)

A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai’s Lower Parel on Sunday, reported news agency ANI. The blaze started at the first floor of the three-storey Shiv Shakti Industrial State building in Lower Parel. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the situation has now been brought under control.

The incident comes after another fire broke out at the Cinevista Studio in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg area on late Saturday evening. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The fire at Lower Parel comes days after a fire incident at the Maimoon Manzil building claimed the lives of four in a family and injured nine others. Before this, On December 28, a major fire at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel left 14 people dead. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

