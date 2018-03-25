Mumbai fire LIVE UPDATES: Chembur blaze leaves eight injured; no casualty reported from Sakinaka

The building on the Saki Vihar road reportedly belongs to a firm named Net magic Service Private Limited. The emergency call was made at 12:16 pm. No casualties have been reported so far. (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) The building on the Saki Vihar road reportedly belongs to a firm named Net magic Service Private Limited. The emergency call was made at 12:16 pm. No casualties have been reported so far. (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

Two fire incidents have been reported from Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. A level 3 fire was reported from Mumbai’s Andheri (East) on Saki Vihar Road area whereas another fire broke out in the slums of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Chembur area. In the Sakinaka fire, eight fire engines and five water jets of Mumbai fire brigade have been pressed into action. The fire has been categorised as ‘Level 3′ by the fire brigade which is marked as major’. The fire is currently confined to the building’s basement. No casualties have been reported so far while the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar fire incident has left eight people injured so far.

The building on the Saki Vihar road reportedly belongs to a firm named Net magic Service Private Limited. The emergency call was made at 12:16 pm.

(More details awaited)