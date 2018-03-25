Presents Latest News
  Mumbai fire LIVE UPDATES: Chembur blaze leaves eight injured; no casualty reported from Sakinaka

Mumbai fire LIVE UPDATES: Eight fire engines and five water jets of Mumbai fire brigade are presently deployed on the site. The building reportedly belongs to a firm named Net magic Service Private Limited.

The building on the Saki Vihar road reportedly belongs to a firm named Net magic Service Private Limited. The emergency call was made at 12:16 pm. No casualties have been reported so far. (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

Two fire incidents have been reported from Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. A level 3 fire was reported from Mumbai’s Andheri (East) on Saki Vihar Road area whereas another fire broke out in the slums of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Chembur area. In the Sakinaka fire, eight fire engines and five water jets of Mumbai fire brigade have been pressed into action. The fire has been categorised as ‘Level 3′ by the fire brigade which is marked as major’. The fire is currently confined to the building’s basement. No casualties have been reported so far while the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar fire incident has left eight people injured so far.

The building on the Saki Vihar road reportedly belongs to a firm named Net magic Service Private Limited. The emergency call was made at 12:16 pm.

(More details awaited)

 

  1. 4:01PM
    25 Mar, 18
    Chembur blaze leaves eight injured

    Eight people suffered burn injuries in the fire that broke out in the slums of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Chembur area. The injured are admitted in Rajawadi Hospital, as per report 

  2. 2:50PM
    25 Mar, 18
    Seven people injured in Chembur fire

    The fire reported from  Rajiv Gandhi Nagar slums in Chembur area has left seven people injured so far. The injured persons have been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital.

  3. 2:34PM
    25 Mar, 18
    Another fire incident reported from Mumbai's Chembur

    Another fire incident from the slums of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar is reported from Mumbai. The fire has reportedly left seven people injured. 

  4. 2:22PM
    25 Mar, 18
    Sakinaka fire categorised as Level 3 (Major)

    The Sakinaka fire incident has been categorised as Level 3 by Mumbai fire brigade. 

