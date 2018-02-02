Mumbai: Fire in suburban train coach at Dadar Station, no injuries reported

Rail traffic was affected after a fire broke out inside part of a local train at Dadar Railway Station. (ANI Twitter) Rail traffic was affected after a fire broke out inside part of a local train at Dadar Railway Station. (ANI Twitter)

A fire broke out in one of the coaches of a suburban train at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai on Friday evening, thus causing inconvenience to thousands of Central Railway commuters. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management unit said that the fire, which broke out around 9:30 pm, had been doused and there were no injuries to any commuter.

A Central Railway spokesperson said that the fire emanated underneath one of the coaches and it was possibly a case of brake binding, a technical problem where the brake gets jammed, leading to friction, fire and smoke.He added that three trains moving towards the suburbs were affected and they had to be diverted to the fast line between Byculla and Kurla.

Firemen trying to douse the flames (Express photo) Firemen trying to douse the flames (Express photo)

According to the Chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, the coach which caught fire was a rake made by BHEL.

“There was a minor fire which was immediately brought under control. The coach was empty. The down slow traffic was diverted to down fast line.,” he said. “The train was cleared in 10 minutes and down slow traffic will also be restored on its normal path,” he added.

Visuals of Mumbai local train which caught fire (Express photo) Visuals of Mumbai local train which caught fire (Express photo)

