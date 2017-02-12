Mumbai: Fire in BEST bus, alert driver ensures no casualty

“A short circuit of the engine’s wire was the cause of the fire. As the driver put off the engine immediately, a major accident was averted,” the official informed. “A short circuit of the engine’s wire was the cause of the fire. As the driver put off the engine immediately, a major accident was averted,” the official informed.

A MULUND-West bound Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Trust( BEST) bus carrying 15 passengers partially caught fire at the Subhash Chandra Marg, Mulund, around 7 pm on Saturday. No casualty was reported. According to officials from the BEST, driver Sanjay Jadhav smelt leakage of fuel after the bus left the Mulund depot, and asked the passengers to disembark from the bus.

“Jadhav then called the fire brigade, which reached the spot by 7.30 pm and extinguished the fire. A part of the bus has been burnt,” the official said. The bus was later taken to the Mulund depot for inspection. Vehicular traffic was not affected as the bus was taken to the side of the road. “A short circuit of the engine’s wire was the cause of the fire. As the driver put off the engine immediately, a major accident was averted,” the official informed.