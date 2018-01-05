Mumbai fire: Family blames deaths on delay in fire response

(Express photo Tabassum Barnagarwala) (Express photo Tabassum Barnagarwala)

When the fire began shortly after 1.30 am on Thursday, a call went from Maimoon Manzil to Marol Fire Station. Official records with Mumbai Fire Brigade state the call came at 2.09 am. The distance between nearest fire station to the building at that hour was hardly 5 minutes. The first fire engine, however, reached after 25 minutes.

Family and neighbours of Kapasi family, that lost four of its members including two children, claim the fire brigade’s delay was by at least 40 minutes in starting the firefighting operations.

“If they had come a little earlier, perhaps something could have been done,” said Farida Chitalwala, who resides in flat opposite to the Kapasis on third floor of the ground plus four-storey building. The Chitalwala family kept pouring buckets of water to douse the fire but had to rush downstairs when fire leapt towards their flat.

Fire officials present on spot said that when the call first came, its two fire engines and one jumbo tanker was already engaged at a nearby rubber factory. The Marol Fire station alerted other fire stations, and Andheri and Vile Parle sent tankers and fire engines by 2.34 am. By 2.38 am, the fire was declared a level II fire and more tankers were called for.

Abdul Hussain, a resident, said that they called for ambulances while some residents attempted to douse the fire but could not go beyond the second floor.

The fire was brought under control by 4.15 am. By the time the bodies were recovered, 14-year-old Sakina Kapasi was charred to death in her bunker in the first room where the fire started in the converted two-bedroom-hall-kitchen apartment. Her grandfather Dawood Ali was also found with 100 per cent burns in adjoining room. Both were killed in their sleep.

Tasneem Kapasi and son Moiz, however, were found in the last bedroom with lesser burns. While Tasneem suffered 40 per cent burns, Moiz sustained 25 per cent burns.

According to a forensic expert, 10-year-old Moiz is suspected to have died due to suffocation. “In burns less than 30 per cent it is usually suffocation that causes death,” the forensic doctor said. When the fire broke, Moiz was the first to wake up and alert his father Abbasi Kapasi who then raised an alarm in the building. Moiz had run back to the bedroom to stay with his mother. When the fire engulfed the door frame, he found no exit and waited inside the bedroom.

“His father kept calling out their names. He must be too scared to run through the flames,” a relative said. By the time the fire was controlled, he had already succumbed to suffocation.

Residents of the building also said that they were witnessing constant power supply cut in the building in Bohri colony. “Perhaps that could trigger a problem in the AC. The electricity supply was cut around midnight for some time. The fire started in the air conditioner after the supply was restored,” resident Abdul Hussain said.

Reliance Energy spokesperson told The Indian Express that the supply was cut twice on Thursday night. “First time it was cut for switching over process to 11 KV. But it was shortly restored. The second time supply was cut for safety reasons after fire brigade informed us about the fire in the area,” the spokesperson said.

Officials also said whenever a new air conditioner is installed, the electricity supplier must be informed to keep a check on power and voltage supply. Several, however, do not indulge in the practice of informing power suppliers.

