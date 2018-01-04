Four dead, seven injured in fire in Mumbai’s Marol

A fire broke out in Mumbai’s Marol on Wednesday night. (Source: ANI) A fire broke out in Mumbai’s Marol on Wednesday night. (Source: ANI)

Atleast four people were killed and seven injured after a fire broke out on Wednesday night in Mumbai. The incident occurred at the Maimoon building in Marol, reported news agency ANI. The injured were rushed to the hospital and the situation was brought under control.

The incident comes days after a major fire broke out in Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel; 14 people were killed. Condemning the incident, which took place on December 28, Maharashtra Chief Minister had directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the matter. The two managers of the 1 Above lounge were subsequently arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case, and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

