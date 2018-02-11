  • Associate Sponsor
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mankhurd, sixteen fire tenders rushed

Mankhurd fire: Sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported as yet.

| Mumbai | Updated: February 11, 2018 9:28 am
Mumbai Fire, Mankhurd Fire, Mankhurd Shop Fire, Maya Hotel Shop Fire, Mankhurd Maya Hotel Shop Fire, Mumbai News, Latest Mumbai News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Fire in Mankhurd (Express Photo by Janak Rathod)
A shop in Mumbai’s Mankhurd, near Maya hotel, caught fire on Sunday morning. Sixteen fire tenders, eight water tanks, and one ambulance were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire was confined to scrap material in an area about 500 X 500 SQ feet. There are no reports of deaths or injuries as of now.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

