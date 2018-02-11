Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mankhurd, sixteen fire tenders rushed

Fire in Mankhurd (Express Photo by Janak Rathod) Fire in Mankhurd (Express Photo by Janak Rathod)

A shop in Mumbai’s Mankhurd, near Maya hotel, caught fire on Sunday morning. Sixteen fire tenders, eight water tanks, and one ambulance were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire was confined to scrap material in an area about 500 X 500 SQ feet. There are no reports of deaths or injuries as of now.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd