Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Army building in Colaba, no injury reported

Firemen at work in Assaye Building at Colaba where a level two fire broke out at late evening on Saturday. (Express photo by Janak Rathod) Firemen at work in Assaye Building at Colaba where a level two fire broke out at late evening on Saturday. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)

A fire level II broke out in a four-storey Army headquarter building in Colaba area of Mumbai on Saturday evening. The fire erupted around 6.30 pm in Asaaya building near the post office in the defence area. The fire, however, was brought under control by the fire department.

According to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), four vehicles of the fire brigade were rushed to the spot which managed to confine the fire to the second floor of the building in the Army HQ.

Defence spokesperson also confirmed that the fire broke out at one of the Army buildings. The fire at Army office building in Colaba has been brought under control. No injuries have been reported, damage due to the fire is being assessed in two office rooms, defence PRO added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd