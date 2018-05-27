Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Technic Plus One building in Goregaon, rescue ops underway

Smoke being seen emitting from the building in Goregaon. (Express Photo) Smoke being seen emitting from the building in Goregaon. (Express Photo)

A major fire broke out in Technic Plus One building in Goregaon of Mumbai on Sunday, after which fire engines were rushed to the spot. The fire engulfed the building with smoke billowing from the second to the eighth floor of the glass facade building. While Officials classified the incident as a level III fire, no casualty has been reported so far.

A fireman was injured in the rescue operation who was treated immediately by medical authorities.

Suresh Arjun Katke, fireman being treated after he was injured in the rescue operation. (Express Photo) Suresh Arjun Katke, fireman being treated after he was injured in the rescue operation. (Express Photo)

The rescue of the residents from the building is being carried out by the fire brigade officials. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to officials, the fire call was made at 4.24 pm and the responders arrived at the spot at 4.42 pm.

Officials said that a total of eight fire engines and six water tankers have been pressed into service to douse the fire and improve the situation. The high rise building has a basement, two podiums and nine floors which accommodate families.

(This is developing story, more details awaited)

