Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Session Court, no reports of injuries

A fire broke out at a Sessions Court located at Karamveer Bhaurao Marg. The fire has been categorised as a Level-2 fire. No casualties have been reported. Five fire engines have been rushed to the spot. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, a call was received at 07.14 am this morning. The fire reportedly took place on the third floor of the building located near Mumbai University, Fort. More details are awaited.

On Friday, a major fire gutted the sets of daily soap Bepannah at Kanjurmarg’s Cinevista studios. The charred body of one person was found. In December last year, a fire at Sakinaka killed 12 while a massive fire at Lower Parel’s Kamala Mills compound left 14 dead. Incidents of fire have been reported almost every day in the country’s financial capital putting its fire force on high alert.

