Mumbai: Fire breaks out at hotel in Andheri

A major fire broke out in a hotel in Andheri East on Friday night. Categorised as a ‘Level 3 fire’ by the fire department, the blaze was confined to the third floor of Hotel Samraj in Chakala in Andheri East.

A fire brigade official said, “We received a call a little after 11 pm and rushed to the spot. Within no time, we had started carrying out rescue operations.”

The building is a seven-storeyed structure and many people were stranded on the upper floors. At the time of going to print, the fire brigade officials had rescued 40 people.

A total of eight fire engines and seven water tankers were at the spot, and fire fighting operations were on.