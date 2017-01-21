Mumbai: Fire breaks out at hotel in Andheri

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:January 21, 2017 3:29 am
A major fire broke out in a hotel in Andheri East on Friday night. Categorised as a ‘Level 3 fire’ by the fire department, the blaze was confined to the third floor of Hotel Samraj in Chakala in Andheri East.
A fire brigade official said, “We received a call a little after 11 pm and rushed to the spot. Within no time, we had started carrying out rescue operations.”
The building is a seven-storeyed structure and many people were stranded on the upper floors. At the time of going to print, the fire brigade officials had rescued 40 people.
A total of eight fire engines and seven water tankers were at the spot, and fire fighting operations were on.