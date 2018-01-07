Mumbai fire: Body of man recovered from fire-hit Cine Vista Studio

This was the third major fire incident in the city in the last 10 days. (Express Photo) This was the third major fire incident in the city in the last 10 days. (Express Photo)

The body of a 20-year-old man was recovered on Sunday from the rubble at the Cine Vista film studio, where a fire broke out last evening, the police said. His body was found with 100 per cent burns inside the studio on Sunday morning. He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital.

The deceased, identified as Gopi Verma, used to work for a television serial production unit, senior inspector, Park Site police station, Vilas Jadhav, said. He was an audio assistant.

The fire at the studio in suburban Kanjurmarg broke out around 8 pm Saturday. By 10 pm, it was brought under control.

Verma was reported to be missing by his family members after the fire broke out at the studio, where the shooting for two TV serials was on at the time of the incident. His body was found in the rubble this morning, Jadhav said, adding that it was sent for a post-mortem. Over 100 TV crew members were evacuated from the studio after the blaze.

The blaze had started from the electric wires in the studio and spread to the other areas, fire brigade officials said. This was the third major fire incident in the city in the last 10 days.

Fourteen persons were killed in a fire at an upscale pub in the Kamala Mills compound on December 29. Besides, four persons, including two children, had died and five were seriously injured after an upper floor of a residential building in suburban Marol caught fire on January 4.

