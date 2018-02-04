Mumbai: Fire at Shanti Industrial State in Mulund, no injuries reported

Visuals of fire at Shanti Industrial State in Mumbai’s Mulund. Visuals of fire at Shanti Industrial State in Mumbai’s Mulund.

A major fire broke out at Shanti Industrial State situated in Mumbai’s Mulund area on Saturday night. The fire, which broke out at floor one of the building, has now spread to the second floor.

PTI quoted a BMC Disaster Control Room official as saying that there were no report of injuries to anyone, adding that eight fire engines and an equal number of water tankers had been deployed to douse the fire.

“The fire erupted at some industrial shops in Shanti Agency in Mulund West around 9.00 pm. The cause of the fire is not yet known,” an official said.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out at a godown in Bhiwandi’s Mankoli Naka area in neighbouring Thane. The firefighters continued their efforts to bring under control the raging fire.

Fire teams from Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Kalyan were engaged in the fire operations since 3 am today, officials said. There are no casualties, officials said, adding that it could take some more time to douse the flames.

(With PTI inputs)

