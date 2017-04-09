Mumbai: Fire at power sub-station in Govandi, four injured

Four men, repairing a Reliance Energy sub-station in Govandi, were injured on Saturday morning after it caught fire.

The police said sparks flew out of the switchboard when the technical staff were engaged in repair work at 10.30 am.

The supervisor, Vishwas Oak (55), suffered 70 – 80 per cent burns. While his colleague Ramesh Gaddam (40) suffered 40 – 45 per cent burns. Out of the other two, Shailesh Rane was admitted to Sion Hospital with 100 per cent burns, while Anant Ghag was rushed to Godrej Hospital.

