Mumbai: Fire at Nair Hospital’s ENT dept

The ENT department at Nair Hospital caught fire on Thursday afternoon, destroying medical equipment. A short circuit is suspected to have started the blaze. No casualties were reported and the authorities claimed all medical documents were safe.

“The fire broke out around 1.15 pm on the first floor of the medical college building. It was doused by 3.40 pm. It was a major fire. Three fire engines and one water tanker were sent to the spot. The building was evacuated soon after the fire started, there were no injuries,” said a fire department official.

“The audiometry department was the most affected. We had equipment that are used for hearing impairment diagnosis and an audiometer, all of which were gutted in the blaze,” said a senior doctor at the hospital.

The therapy and rehabilitation unit, where mostly children with hearing impairment undergo sessions, was completely gutted.

According to a doctor, the resident doctors were away for lunch when the fire broke out.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now