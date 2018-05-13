Mumbai: Fire at Levi’s showroom in Colaba, no casualty

A fire broke out at Levi’s showroom on Shahid Bhagat Singh road in Colaba late Saturday night and was brought under control with no casualty reported. According to the disaster management unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident was reported at around 10.30 pm, following which four water tankers and as many fire engines reached the spot at around 10.36 pm.

The fire was classified as level 2 (major) fire. “The fire was brought under control within an hour. The firefighting team then initiated cooling operating. We are yet to ascertain the cause of fire,” said a senior official from Mumbai fire brigade department.

