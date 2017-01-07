Mumbai: FIR filed against school after 5-year-old girl’s finger dismembered

An FIR has been filed against a suburban school by a parent who alleged that her five-year-old daughter’s hand was ‘dismembered’ because of negligence on the part of the school management. The FIR was filed by Rekha Mistry, whose daughter Jeevika is a senior kindergarten student at Thakur International School in Kandivli.

According to Rekha, on January 4 her daughter’s little finger was crushed between the door frames when a teacher “callously” shut the door. Rekha said that the finger could have been reattached had the school management acted in time.

The parents received phone calls from the school to pick up Jeevika and Rekha said that they were not informed of the urgency of the incident. When she reached the school, she was asked to rush Jeevika to the hospital.

In a statement released to the media, the parents claimed that the school authorities bandaged Jeevika’s hand and handed over the child’s dismembered finger in a plastic pouch. “In Jeevika’s case, due to the delay, the nerves were totally damaged and therefore the dismembered finger could not be reattached,” read the statement. The school management remained unavailable for comment.