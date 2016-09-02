Mumbai filed IEM proposals worth Rs 38,193 crore in 2016, 9.2 per cent of those across India

Industrial Entrepreneurs Memoranda (IEM) proposals worth Rs 38,193 crore were filed in Maharashtra in 2016, data released by the department of industrial policy and promotion shows.

IEM is an application for acknowledgment of an industrial unit. This was a 14.77 per cent increase over Rs 33,277 crore worth IEM proposals filed in 2015. In 2016, Maharashtra accounted for 9.28 per cent of all IEM proposals filed in India worth Rs 4.14 lakh crore. Karnataka with Rs 1.54 trillion worth IEM proposals was the leading state that year. Other big states in the pecking order include Gujarat (Rs 56,156 crore) and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 34,464 crore).

Maharashtra lagged in terms of all-India growth in IEMs, which was 33.13 per cent from Rs 3.1 lakh crore in 2015 to Rs 4.14 lakh crore in 2016. While some smaller states saw growth in excess of 1,000 per cent, among the large states, Karnataka again topped the ranking with 386.84 per cent growth.

Gujarat, even though it was ranked second in overall investments in 2016, actually saw the number decline to 13.25 per cent from Rs 64,733 crore in 2015. The average size of an IEM filed on an all-India basis was Rs 181 crore in 2016. For Maharashtra, this was far lower at Rs 101.04 crore.

On an average, the biggest factory units for which applications were filed in 2016 belonged to Odisha (Rs 625 crore), Karnataka (Rs 541 crore) and Bihar (Rs 305 crore).