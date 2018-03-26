Mumbai: 50-year-old dead after his bike hits barricade in Sion

An officer from the Sion police station said the incident in question took place around 1 am on Saturday near Gandhi Market on the BA Road in Sion. An officer from the Sion police station said the incident in question took place around 1 am on Saturday near Gandhi Market on the BA Road in Sion.

A 50-year-old man, who was riding a two-wheeler, died after he rode into a barricade erected for covering a drain in Sion. An FIR has been registered under the charge of causing death due to negligence against the road contractor for not following basic safety measures while carrying out repair work on the road.

An officer from the Sion police station said the incident in question took place around 1 am on Saturday near Gandhi Market on the BA Road in Sion. The deceased, Mohammad Rafi Ansari, a Madanpura resident, was headed to his house from Sion on his motorcycle. Ansari was a fridge mechanic by profession. As he was crossing the Gandhi Market, his motorcycle rammed into barricades on the road, an officer said.

As a result of the impact, the motorcycle skidded and Ansari was knocked unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital by local residents, but was declared dead a few hours later. Ansari’s younger brother, Anees, then approached police and registered a complaint.

An officer from the Sion police station said that based on an inspection of the spot, they found that no security measures were followed in conducting the repair work. “There was some drain repair work that was being carried out at the spot. They had put up barricades at the spot that led to the accident,” the officer said.

“As per the norm, there should have been some signage about work going on some distance before the spot. There should also have been a traffic warden to alert motorists to avoid the spot. None of these measures were followed,” the officer added.

“As of now, we have registered a complaint against the road contractor. We will be writing to the BMC to identify the contractor, following which we shall name him in the FIR,” the officer said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App