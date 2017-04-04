Mumbai: Fake Dombivli doctor ran another illegal nursing home, say police

Representational Image. Representational Image.

The Thane police probing the case of a 50-year-old woman arrested Saturday for posing as a doctor and running an unregistered nursing home in Dombivli have found that Anita Sawant was running another nursing home in the Kalyan area where too she posed as a doctor. The woman, who has studied till Class VI, is learnt to have delivered 30 babies in the last one year at the illegal nursing home in Dombivli. The police have also arrested her husband who was initially absconding after her arrest.

“During the course of interrogation, Sawant told us that in addition to the Dombivli nursing home, she along with her husband had started another such illegal nursing home called Sai Baba Nursing Home in Kalyan. They took us to the first floor of the Sai Prasab building in the Kalyan Phata area where they were operating a nursing home out of a 1,200 sq ft space. She told us that they had started the nursing home a few months back,” said an officer.

At this nursing home, the police found a reception room, a consulting room, a special ward, and a general ward with five beds. “We seized nearly 26 kinds of medicines, injections and sealed the hospital,” said the officer, adding: “We have also arrested her husband, Mohammad Kashmiri, with whose help Anita was running the nursing home.”

The police had earlier said Sawant, a resident of Govandi, had forged her secondary and higher secondary certificates and a university degree. She had worked as a nurse in the past and was using her work experience to carry out the job of a qualified doctor.

