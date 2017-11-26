Mumbai: ‘Fake’ cop among two booked for fraud

THE MUMBAI Police Wednesday registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping youngsters who wished to join the police force but did not have the qualifying marks in exams. One of them, Amar Bamnikar, would allegedly pretend to be a police officer while dealing with the youth. The police are checking if he is actually attached to the police force or only poses as an officer. So far, one complainant has approached the police, but investigators suspect the accused may have duped others as well.

An officer from the Borivali police station, where the FIR has been registered, said the 27-year-old complainant, a resident of Karad, wanted to join the police force. Over the past four years, the complainant, a farmer’s son, made several attempts but could not score the marks required for selection. In Karad, a person known to the complainant told him that he knew someone who could help him get selected through his “connections”. He gave the complainant the number of one Vikas Shinde.

The complainant spoke to Shinde who allegedly assured him that he could get him a job as a policeman if he was willing to shell out Rs 3.5 lakh. He told the complainant that he would need to pay an initial sum of Rs 50,000 and pay the rest once the job was done. Shinde called the complainant near Indraprasth market in Borivali and accepted the payment, according to the police. Later, Shinde made further demands for money.

When the recruitment list came out, and the complainant asked Shinde about the job, the latter told him he would introduce him to a man named Amar Bamnikar, a policeman who would help clear him for the job. The complainant met Bamnikar who told him to forget whatever had happened in the past and sought more money. He promised to return the money if the work was not done. Over a period of time, the complainant ended up paying Rs 3.65 lakh to the two. Eventually, when he was not elected, and demanded his money back, Bamnikar started avoiding him. When the complainant went to the Karad police station to complain against the accused, the officer there spoke to Bamnikar.

Bamnikar allegedly claimed he was attached to the Mumbai Police and was not scared of any complaint. Eventually, as the exchange of money took place in the Borivali jurisdiction, the complainant was sent to Borivali police station where a case of cheating was registered on Wednesday. DCP (Zone 11) Vikram Deshmande said, “An FIR has been registered in the matter and we are on the lookout for the accused.”

