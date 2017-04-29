Mumbai: Express highways to get new names

Denotified highway stretches within Mumbai will be called Eastern Urban Road and Western Urban Road. (Image for representational purposes.) Denotified highway stretches within Mumbai will be called Eastern Urban Road and Western Urban Road. (Image for representational purposes.)

After denotifying the city’s Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway to get around the Supreme Court ban on the sale of liquor along highways, the government now plans to change their names. “The name for the stretches of the roads within Mumbai will not have ‘highway’ in them and will be called the Western Urban Road and the Eastern Urban Road. The PWD will issue a notification for the same,” confirmed Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The PWD had handed over the 23.55-km Eastern Express Highway stretching from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus till Thane and the 25.33-km Western Express Highway from Bandra to Dahisar to the MMRDA for a period of five years. During this period, the planning authority will be responsible for the repair and maintenance of these roads.

According to the MMRDA, the roads have been handed over to them for the ease of constructing the Metro Rail lines on them. The Dahisar to Andheri East Metro 7 is coming up on the Western Express Highway and the Wadala-Kasarvadavali Metro 4 will be constructed on the Eastern Express Highway.

“We are constructing two Metro lines on these roads. Having the roads with us helps to speed up our work as we do not have to seek permissions from anyone to conduct our work,” said a senior MMRDA official.

Denotifying the highways has allowed the state government to skirt around the Supreme Court ruling that prevents the sale of liquor within a radius of 500 metres around highways and allowed nearly 450 liquor vends to resume business. The change in nomenclature will mean extra spending to change road signages and may also include change in the name of Metro 1 station, MagicBricks Western Express Highway.

