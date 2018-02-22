Mumbai: Express Healthcare, pharma major talk women issues

Social activists, media professionals, pharmaceutical industry members and doctors participated in a special discussion on Tuesday to deliberate on women’s health and the need to provide them access to healthcare. The discussion was organised by Express Healthcare and pharma major Bayer Zydus Pharma.

The doctors discussed the need to have more research in women’s health care. Bayer Zydus’ managing director Manoj Sazena said “research and product development to meet needs” of women, innovative contraception and gynaecological therapies were under way in his company.

Also present at the event held in St Regis Hotel were Marathi actor Spruha Joshi who said parents must educate and empower their daughters so that they make the right decisions about their health and well being. The doctors claimed that sex education, counselling in educational institutes and workplaces for women’s health, and regular check-ups, and focusing on scientific approach could improve women health in India.

