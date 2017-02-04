Mumbai: Ex-mayor of Nashik gets kin ticket from both Sena, BJP

Representational picture. (File Photo) Representational picture. (File Photo)

While prospective candidates struggle for nominations from one political party, the former mayor of Nashik, Vinayak Pande, has managed to secure tickets for two of his family members from both the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

Pande, who was the mayor of Nashik from 2007 to 2009, managed the feat after an eventful day, in which the city president of the Sena was assaulted by his supporters. Pande wanted nominations for his son and his sister-in-law from two wards from the Shiv Sena ticket. While his sister-in-law, Kalpana Pande, was given the ticket, son Ruturaj was initially denied one.

On Friday morning, Pande’s supporters landed at a hotel where the local Sena leadership was handing out AB forms, given to officially nominated party candidates. The supporters got into an argument with Nashik unit president Ajay Boraste. The groups subsequently exchanged blows, with a miffed Pande alleging that the local Sena leadership was “selling tickets”. The Nashik police had to step in to break up the fight and around 10 persons were detained.

“They have taken Rs 25 lakh to give the ticket to someone else. I have served the Sena for the past three years. If this is how the party is at the local level, then it is staring at difficult times,” Vinayak Pande alleged.

Pande subsequently left the area and headed straight to the BJP office, where the party decided to nominate both his relatives. Nashik guardian minister and senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan said the decision was based on political calculations. “These are political calculations. The Pandes have worked in their constituencies and have considerable hold in the area,” Mahajan said.

However, the Sena later underwent a change of heart, and it too decided to nominate Ruturaj Pande as a candidate. The Pande family, however, ultimately appears to have chosen the BJP, leaving the Sena in the lurch.

The drama surrounding the Pandes also delayed distribution of AB forms to other Sena candidates. Many local candidates said they had to file nominations with the paperwork done hurriedly, and this could cause them dearly when their nomination papers are scrutinised.