Mumbai: After epileptic attack, driver rams taxi into people, ten injured

Mumbai police has booked a taxi driver who allegedly hit 10 people with his car near JJ Junction on Wednesday.

The police said the driver, who is admitted to JJ Hospital, lost control of the vehicle while driving because he suffered a sudden epilepsy attack and then lost consciousness.

The officers posted with the JJ Marg police station confirmed that they have registered a case of negligent and rash driving against the driver. The police said the incident took place around 8 pm, when driver Rizwan Ayub Khan (26) got an epilepsy attack and hit the pedestrians.

Senior Inspector Shirish Gaikwad from JJ Marg Police Station said: “The driver along with the injured were rushed to JJ Hospital. The driver got the epilepsy attack, due to which he lost his control of the vehicle. The taxi also hit a bus after that.”

A doctor said the injured were stable and have sustained minor leg injuries. The doctors also confirmed the epilepsy attack. According to senior doctors at the hospital, Rizwan lost consciousness while driving during the attack. He suffered no physical injuries and was stable when examined by the doctors.

Speaking about the others who were injured, a senior doctor said: “Most have swelling on the body and injury on the legs and hands. They are all stable and under observation.”

