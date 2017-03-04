Mumbai: Eman Ahmed may have suffered 2 strokes since admission, but condition stable, say Doctors

Doctors are now treating Egyptian national Eman Ahmed with additional caution as they fear she may have suffered at least two strokes since her admission at Saifee hospital. Eman suffered a stroke Monday, doctors said.

Doctors privy to Eman’s condition said they had noticed her cheerfulness would suddenly drop and she would become suddenly drowsy and rise again. “This has happened at least twice since she came here (Saifee hospital). These are symptoms of a stroke but she is now stable,” said an official.

Watch What Else is Making News



The other concern for doctors treating Eman is that they cannot source the trigger to Eman’s strokes. “We cannot get an MRI scan to ascertain the exact reason. She still does continue to face minor difficulty on the right side of her body,” said bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala.

Two years ago in Alexandria (Egypt), Eman had suffered a stroke and she was subsequently diagnosed with partial paralysis on the right side of her body.

“We have been using oral medication to thin her blood so that there are no clots,” said a hospital official.

A doctor said her cardiac functioning was being closely monitored and claimed that there was no clot in the heart to cause the stroke. “It is less likely from the heart but could be from the deep vessels of her leg,” added the doctor. However, doctors, including intensivist Dr Kamlesh Bohra, are still positive about Eman and her recovery.

“Her vital parameters are under control and her blood pressure is normal and around 120 mm/hg. The negative balance weight that has been taken out of her is nearly 55 kg and she has lost an additional 10 kilos. Clinically, we believe that she could have lost close to 70 kg and most of her excess fluid is drawn out of her body,” Bohra said. The doctors said it was still not possible to weigh her due to her condition.

As part of her treatment, Eman had been undergoing passive physiotherapy, which involves massages to burn fat and for blood circulation. The doctors have now decided to upgrade to active physiotherapy, which involves actual exercise.

The doctors said they were awaiting the results of her gene tests to confirm if Eman required bariatric surgery to reduce her weight. If there is a mutation detected in Eman’s DNA, which is being tested for 36 monogenic disorders, she could be treated with injection to lose her weight.

Doctors are using Google Translate to communicate with Eman during her treatment.

Believed to be the world’s heaviest woman, Eman is being treated for sleep apnea, hypothyroid, diabetes, hypertension, kidney problems, fluid retention and most importantly obesity.

She has been put on a high-protein and fibre diet to systematically reduce her weight. Doctors aim to bring down Eman’s weight by 200 kg in 2017. She weighed around 500 kg at the time of her admission.

Meanwhile, with an improved limb mobility, Bohra said, Eman could now lift her arms. She reportedly makes dance moves to songs from Salman Khan’s movies and other Bollywood numbers, with even some nurses joining her.