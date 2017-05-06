Mumbai: Eman Ahmed in Abu Dhabi hospital

Egyptian patient Eman Ahmed (36) has been admitted in the intensive care unit of Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, where a team of 20 specialists are assessing her medical parameters.

Eman reached Abu Dhabi on Thursday night after a three-and-half-hour flight from Mumbai, and was directly taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson from VPS Healthcare said she was stable and attended by three nurses at all times.

