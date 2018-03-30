Mumbai: Duo rob family’s cash, jewellery as teenaged accomplice watches

The investigators circulated the images obtained from the CCTV camera among their informers, following which their identity were revealed (Representational) The investigators circulated the images obtained from the CCTV camera among their informers, following which their identity were revealed (Representational)

Mumbai police arrested two men and booked a minor for allegedly robbing a 27-year-old on Monday. The police said the gang allegedly threatened to kill the woman’s three-year-old daughter after which they robbed her of cash and valuables.

According to police officers, the two arrested accused have been identified as Avdesh Vishwakarma and Ajay Howale, who are residents of Sion and Diva, respectively. The police said they were accompanied by a 17-year-old boy who was keeping a watch below the building.

The robbery took place at the 15th floor of Swan Mill Don Mill Mhada Sankul in Sewree, where the complainant Ajmera Alam Khan stays with her husband and three-year-old daughter.

An officer of Kalachowkie police station said, “The trio were tipped off by an absconding accused, who was Khan’s neighbour earlier. He informed them that the woman who is a wife of a jeweller is alone during the daytime so they assumed that they could steal several gold ornaments from their house, so they hatched a plan a month ago.”

An investigator revealed that the trio had visited the spot a month ago but left without committing the crime as they got scared after reaching the spot.

“They went till Khan’s doorstep but left as they got scared. So they decided to target her on Monday. They escaped with Rs 4,000 cash and 52 grams gold ornaments from the house,” said an officer.

After the case was registered with Kalachowkie police, the police started scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area. The investigators circulated the images obtained from the CCTV camera among their informers, following which their identity were revealed. “One of our informers knew Howale so we even got his address. We laid a trap near his house but he wasn’t’ present. We were informed that he has caught a first train from Kurla, so as soon as he arrived at Diva station, we nabbed him on Wednesday, following which the other two were arrested,” said an officer.

