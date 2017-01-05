Mumbai: Drugs worth Rs 5 crore, gold worth Rs 1.4 crore seized

The Air Intelligence Unit of customs in Mumbai on Thursday arrested a person who was allegedly trying to smuggle out of India narcotic drugs worth Rs five crore in the international market. (Express photo) The Air Intelligence Unit of customs in Mumbai on Thursday arrested a person who was allegedly trying to smuggle out of India narcotic drugs worth Rs five crore in the international market. (Express photo)

The Air Intelligence Unit of customs in Mumbai on Thursday arrested a person who was allegedly trying to smuggle out of India narcotic drugs worth Rs five crore in the international market. Rabeekhan Abdulah was intercepted at the Mumbai international airport when he was about to fly to Kuala Lumpur.

“Detailed examination resulted in recovery of 2,680 grams of methamphetamine and 2,073 grams of ephedrine,” said a customs officer.

The drugs were concealed in 15 roti-making pads with hidden cavities and wrapped in aluminium foils.

In another case, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted 26-year-old Kabadsha Fawaz who arrived from Dubai and seized 4.9 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.4 crore.