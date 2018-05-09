Mumbai: Driver mows down biker, surrenders to cops

Shaikh had allegedly said that he was speeding and lost control of his vehicle. (Representational Image) Shaikh had allegedly said that he was speeding and lost control of his vehicle. (Representational Image)

A TRUCK driver surrendered before the police on Monday, hours after he allegedly mowed down a biker in south Mumbai. He was arrested and produced before court, which granted him bail on Tuesday. Police said the incident took place around 1 pm, when Islauddin Shaikh, a resident of south Mumbai, allegedly rammed into Kalpesh Dharod from Ghatkopar, who was riding a motorcycle, at Dongri.

“Dharod was rushed to JJ Hospital by our patrolling officials. However, he was declared brought dead. He used to work as a manager with a transport firm and was in south Mumbai for some work,” senior inspector Sandeep Bagdikar from Dongri police station said. Police said while Shaikh fled from the spot after mowing down Dharod, he arrived at the police station and surrendered by Monday evening.

Shaikh had allegedly said that he was speeding and lost control of his vehicle. Shaikh has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

