Mumbai: Driver held for assaulting woman home guard

A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a woman home guard in Dombivli. According to the police, the autorickshaw driver, Nandlal Mevalal Gupta, pushed the victim out his vehicle and assaulted her. The victim, Sunita Nandmehar, suffered injuries in her arm and leg. The incident took place around 11.30 am.

“The autorickshaw was parked on the wrong side of the road near Dombivli station. The home guard told the driver to move the vehicle, but he refused. She then boarded the autorickshaw and told him to drive to the traffic office. But Gupta drove to Thakurli, where he pushed the victim out of the vehicle. He then assaulted her and ran off,” said an officer at Dombivli police station.

The home guard had noted down the licence number of the autorickshaw, and the driver was arrested in the evening. A case has been registered against Gupta under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 367 (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC.

