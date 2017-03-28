Mumbai draft development plan 2014-34: Government gives two months to BMC

Following a demand by the newly-elected corporators, the state government has given two months’ extension to the general body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to deliberate on the city’s draft development plan (DP) 2014-2034 and the report of the planning committee. An official announcement was made in Monday’s general body meeting.

In the first meeting of the newly-elected corporators, the Shiv Sena moved a proposal seeking two months extension and was supported by all parties, including the BJP. Subsequently, the civic administration wrote to the state, seeking its approval for extension.

The last date for submitting the draft DP to the state government was March 20. Now, after the government’s approval, the new deadline is May 19, 2017.

“We had demanded that 60 days time should be given to the newly-elected corporators to study and make their suggestions. Now, it has been granted by the state,” said Yashwant Jadhav, senior corporator and Sena leader of House in the BMC.

The report of the planning committee, appointed by the government, which was submitted to former mayor Snehal Ambekar on March 6 was tabled at the general body meeting on March 17.

The draft DP, blueprint of the city’s development, has been in the public domain since May 2016.

