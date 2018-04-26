Mumbai: Dog bites 4 persons, beaten to death

The dog, beaten up by bystanders died later. (Representational photo) The dog, beaten up by bystanders died later. (Representational photo)

By Rachel Varghese

A dog bit four people near Court Naka in Thane on Wednesday morning. The victims, including two children, were rushed to the Thane civil hospital. The dog, beaten up by bystanders died later.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 11.30 am. “I was on my way to work at the police headquarters when the dog bit me near the ankle,” recounted Jaya Maskar (53), a police constable. “I didn’t pay any attention to the dog while I walked as the dog had passed by, but it suddenly bit me near my left ankle,” she said.

While the wound was severe, Maskar, being a diabetic, is worried about the complications. “Some locals helped me get a rickshaw and I reached the hospital. Doctors have put me under observation,” she said.

The other injured included a 25-year-old woman identified as Payal Valmiki, who suffered injuries to her right hand.

Two children Rohit Pawar and Miyesh Mane were also bitten and rushed to the hospital, sources said.

“Both injuries were severe. We sent one child to Chhatrapati Shivaji hospital, as he had injuries to his ear. Both of them are under observation and being treated,” a doctor from the Thane hospital said.

According to Dr Kshama Shirodkar, a veterinary officer of the Thane Municipal Corporation, they rushed to the spot as soon as they got complaints about the dog.

“By the time we reached, the dog was brutally beaten up and was severely injured. We rushed it to our centre, but it died on the way. We are now waiting for the postmortem report to find out if the dog was suffering from rabies,” she said.

