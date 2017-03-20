Mumbai: Doctors’ delegation to meet mayor today to demand security in hospitals

Silent protest at Sion hospital. (Express Photo) Silent protest at Sion hospital. (Express Photo)

Resident doctors in Mumbai and across the state are on mass leave on Monday to protest against series of assaults on doctors in government hospitals. With over 4,500 doctors not reporting for work, government hospitals have called all senior doctors, lecturers and professors on-duty to handle the massive patient load. Out patient department services are expected to get a blow on Monday in public institutions with fewer doctors to treat patients. A delegation of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), dean of medical colleges, and Indian Medical Association are meeting Mumbai mayor to present demand for increased security.

In Sion Hospital where a Polio affected doctor was attacked by deceased patient’s relatives, there is vacancy of 25 security guards.

Doctors have also claimed several hospitals have female security guards who are unable to control if situation with patient’s relatives gets out of hand.

Doctors in Sion hospital are holding a silent protest as permission to go on strike has been denied by the Bombay High Court.

Since March 12, attacks have been reported on doctors in Dhule, Shirpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Mumbai.

A junior doctor was attacked in Aurangabad’s government medical college on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in separate cases, Dhule police has arrested nine assaulters for vandalising Dhule Civil hospital while Mumbai police has arrested three for attacking a junior resident doctor in Sion hospital. Those arrested have been booked under Section 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Medical Act and under various section of Indian Penal Code.

“The conviction rate in such cases is very poor. There is therefore little deterrent from stopping patient’s kin to attack a doctor,” said Dr Shivkumar Utture, attached with IMA.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now