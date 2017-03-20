Mumbai: Doctors continue strike against recent incidents of violence

Latest News
Dean of the KEM Hospital, Dr. Avinash Supe, assured that emergency arrangements are being made so that patients do not suffer.

As the medical fraternity across Maharashtra is on strike, the Sion Hospital in Mumbai on Monday saw throng of crowd outside its building. The doctors are on strike due to the recent incidents of violence against doctors. This protest comes in the wake of attack on of the doctors of the hospital by a patient’s relatives on Saturday.

This was another attack after the recent Dhule incident, which took place on March 14.

The Maharashtra Police had arrested nine persons accused of beating up a doctor in a hospital at Dhule by a patient’s relatives, allegedly due to delay in treatment. Three FIRs were also lodged in connection with the case.

Earlier on March 13, a video footage of a doctor being brutally assaulted at a government hospital went viral on social media, showing a crowd, which included relatives of patients.

The incident happened on March 12 night. A probe was later ordered into the matter.

