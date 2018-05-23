Mumbai: Doctors at JJ Hospital end strike after assurance by minister Girish Mahajan

Doctors at JJ Hospital ended their protest on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Doctors at JJ Hospital ended their protest on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

As many as 400 resident doctors at J J hospital in Byculla, put an end to their four-day strike and resumed duties at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday evening. The doctors ended the strike after Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan promised quick action on their demand to increase security in the hospital.

“We have called off the mass bunk after the state government gave us a written assurance of fulfilling our demands within three months. We have been presented with a detailed schedule of how they will be worked upon,” said Prakhar Jain, vice-president of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

The doctors had staged a strike after relatives of a patient, who died in the hospital, allegedly attacked two resident doctors on Saturday. The four were arrested later.

Doctors had asked for increasing the presence of security guards and installing panic buttons in the wards for improving safety in the hospital.

Members of MARD met Mahajan at J J hospital on Tuesday. As per the minutes of the meeting, the hospital will be provided with a total of 282 guards to man the hospital.

“The government has promised 77 guards in the morning, 68 guards in the afternoon, 67 guards in the night which totals to 212 guards to man the wards. There will be an additional 70 guards as relievers which make the total count to 282. The guards will be posted in three months,” Jain said.

The doctors had also asked for installing panic buttons inside each ward of the hospital. Jain said work will start within two days and each ward will have the buttons within two months.

“MARD will also review the security measures with the electrical department (for the alarms) and the guards. Other state government hospitals, including Cama, Gokuldas Tejpal, St Georges, will be surveyed for the requirements in the next two days. The authorities have promised additional security arrangements within two months in those hospitals ,” Jain added.

Also, CCTV cameras will be installed in child care units in the next two months at J J hospital.

“We have also asked for a video conference meeting, once in three months, of Directorate of Medical Education & Research with resident doctor associations of each hospital in the state to review on their demands. The authorities must work towards publicising the Doctor Protection Act, 2010 among cops and make attacks on us a bailable offense,” Jain said.

Entry to more than two relatives of patients during visiting hours will be strictly monitored, as decided in the meeting. A committee will be constituted to check on requirements of equipment for conducting surgeries.

