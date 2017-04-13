Mumbai dock worker held for selling mephedrone: Cops

A dock worker was arrested from Reay Road while allegedly selling 105 gm of mephedrone on Tuesday. The Anti Narcotics Cell laid a trap at a bus stop and caught 22-year-old Jahangir Shaikh, a Govandi resident who works as a loader at the docks in Mumbai. “We have custody of the accused until April 15 and have also identified the persons he supplied mephedrone to,” said Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC.

