Mumbai: District-level panels to spread awareness on Mudra scheme

The state government plans to form several 11-member district-level committees to spread awareness about the government’s Mudra Bank scheme by holding workshops, business events, and providing guidance to young entrepreneurs. The Union government’s Mudra scheme refinances loans of up to Rs 10 lakh given by lending institutions to small borrowers and aspiring entrepreneurs for non-farm income-generating activities. To spread informating about this scheme, the state government will now have such committes for all districts, having set a target of disbursing Rs 20 crore in loans through this scheme in 2016-17.

