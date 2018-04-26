Mumbai Development Plan-2034: Transit corridors to be surveyed for special provisions

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

While the contentious plan to allow taller buildings and higher density development around Metro Rail and Monorail stations and corridors has been kept in abeyance in the Development Plan-2034, sources said the government will now survey these transit corridors and draw up special provisions for development along these corridors.

It means that the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) model, although not accepted by planners drafting the development plan (DP), will remain on the cards for coming years.

The DP-2034, sanctioned by the government on Tuesday, only mentions that a survey with respect to the location and premiums for a TOD corridor will be examined, said Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. The decision to permit high-density development around Metro interchanges, too, has been deferred for now.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier rejected the demand for higher density development, along the city’s transit corridors. Mehta, in the DP report, had said: “the idea of providing high floor space index (FSI) around transit corridors was flawed in many ways since it would make the already congested station areas more congested”.

However, indicating a shift in policy, the development plan scrutiny committee, appointed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has revived the plan while reviewing the new development control regulations.

The government has been inclined to allow developers to build up to four times the plot size (4 FSI) around transit corridors, utilising a percentage of premiums collected for this additional FSI to find the Metro Rail projects.

While the urban development department has already approved higher FSI for developments around 500 meters of transit corridors in Nagpur, special provisions will be chalked out for similar development rights in Mumbai, said officials.

Special provisions are also expected for development of Mumbai’s fishermen villages and gaothans as the government has not taken a decision yet on whether to increase construction rights in these pockets.

Currently, an FSI of 1.5 is permitted for the redevelopment of gaothans, koliwadas and adivasipadas, if the width of the road in front of the plot is below 9 m. If the road width is above 9 m, an additional FSI of 0.5 is permissible.

Also, while the CM announced in the legislative Assembly last month that buildings facing height restrictions owing to their proximity to the airport or defence installations in the city would get building concessions in the form of transferable development rights (TDR), the DP-2034 does not make a mention of this.

Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Nitin Kareer said two proposals were under consideration — to confer additional building rights for redevelopment of such buildings in the form of TDR or additional FSI, and relaxations in town planning norms.

Special provisions would be defined soon, he added.

Height restrictions are imposed on buildings in the airport’s imaginary “funnel” zone or the approach path of a low-flying aircraft.

Around 6,000 buildings housing over 3.6 lakh people in Vile Parle, Khar, Santacruz, Kurla and Ghatkopar are currently losing out on development potential owing to these restrictions.

Meanwhile, 1,500-odd buildings, especially those in the far-off suburban belts of Kandivali, Malad and Borivali, face development restrictions due to their close proximity to defence-owned lands.

