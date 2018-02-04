Mumbai: Detective held for ‘illegally obtaining call records’ sent to seven-day police custody

Private detective Rajani Pandit outside a court in Mumbai on Saturday. (Deepak Joshi) Private detective Rajani Pandit outside a court in Mumbai on Saturday. (Deepak Joshi)

A PRIVATE detective, who was arrested for her alleged involvement in illegal procurement of call data records (CDR), was remanded in police custody for seven days by a court on Saturday. Earlier this week, the Thane Crime Branch had arrested four private detectives for illegally obtaining CDR of multiple people.

Accused Rajani Pandit, who is considered the first woman private detective in the state, was arrested on charges of helping the four detectives.

A police source privy to investigation said, “To obtain call records, even a police officer needs permission from a high-rank official. These people were obtaining the information and then using it to blackmail people or would sell them in exchange for money. These detectives were being helped by several others.”

An investigating officer said, “We presented her before the court and demanded that she be remanded in police custody as she might prove to be an important source in understanding how the private detectives managed to get the confidential information. As a daughter of a former cop, she might have had the information that would have helped the other detectives.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App