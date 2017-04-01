Mumbai: Demonetised notes worth Rs 1 crore seized, three arrested

In separate incidents, three men were held in Dadar and Malad with more than Rs 1 crore worth of demonetised currency notes. On Thursday, the police laid a trap in Dadar East after receiving information that some people would arrive there with demonetised currency.

“The men were acting as agents for individuals who wanted their demonetised currency exchanged. They had hoped to get hold of NRIs and pass on the money to them in exchange for a commission,” said Dattatray Patil, senior inspector, Bhoiwada police station.

On Friday evening, residents of a housing society in Malad East caught a man exiting the premises carrying a large sack. The police said the residents forced the man to open the sack and found demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 inside. “The residents became suspicious as they had never seen this man in the society, who went into one of the apartments and returned with a filled sack,” said Kiran Kumar Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone XII.

He added that the man was walking towards his car parked outside the society when he was confronted by the residents. “Another sack filled with demonetised notes was found in the car,” Chavan said. The man was taken to Kurar police station, where the police is counting the notes before intimating the Income Tax Department.

